Hey Mom & Dad! The start of school doesn’t have to mean another year of taxiing kids from activity to activity.
The Fall Drivers Education Program at Capital University Center (CUC) has a limited number of openings for the September and October classes. If your student is 14 years old or will turn 14 in September or October, he or she is eligible for Fall Drivers Education.
The September class begins 3:30 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at CUC, 925 E Sioux Avenue.
The October class begins 3:30 pm on Thursday, October 10 at Riggs High School.
Pick up a Driver Education registration form at your middle school or high school office today or register online at http://cucpierre.org/drivers-education/ and deliver your payment to CUC at 925 E Sioux Avenue.
Very limited spots are available. Openings will be filled on a first come first serve basis. Payment must accompany registration for a confirmed registration.
For more information, call CUC at 773-2160.
