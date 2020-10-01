A 2017 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer carrying feed tipped over in the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and U.S. 83 Truck (Business 14, also known as Garfield Avenue) Thursday morning. This is at mile marker 231, one mile north of Pierre.
According to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at 9:26 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1. Mangan said the vehicle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14. When the driver made a left-hand turn onto Garfield Avenue, the cattle feed shifted, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its right side, he said.
The 54-year-old male driver received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. No charges are pending.
Traffic through the intersection was slowed by law enforcement officers until clean-up could be completed. The vehicle was righted around noon. At approximately 1 p.m., the intersection was reopened to flow-through traffic.
