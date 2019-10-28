Lions, tigers and bears? No. But T.F. Riggs High School band percussion came as the cast from the Wizard of Oz. With almost 60 students in the band, the “Spook-tacular costume concert went down like an arpeggio on Slash’s guitar.
Slash was not there, but freshman Nathan Carlson, dressed as Axl Rose was.
“Ya’ I don’t think I was ever really on a high school stage,” said Carlson as Rose, staying in character answering the question about being back on a high school stage. “I think I just kinda skipped right to the good stuff.”
T.F. Riggs band instructor and conductor, Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen was ready to make sure everyone got to show off their costumes in between the musical pieces. She was ready to have fun and let the students give everyone a good show.
The students did.
At one point in a medley, they moved, appropriately, into the them from the Adams Family, and without missing a note, it is a medley after all, the segued right into the King of Pop’s Thriller.
One young girl sitting with her family watching went from snaps, at the appropriate Addams Family timing, right into boogieing in her seat to Michael Jackson’s epic Halloween tune, not missing a note either.
McKeithan Jensen is in her seventh year as T.F. Riggs band directorship. She received her bachelor’s in music education from Augustana University and her master’s from Northern State University in 2017.
“My goal is to make music accessible for everybody,” McKeithan Jensen said. “I’m not necessarily someone who enjoys doing pop concerts, like popular music. I enjoy giving the kids an evening every year where they can be creative with their costumes, not be super formal, play music people know, maybe music they don’t know, and introduce some classical spooky pieces of music to everybody.
Riggs Theater wasn’t filled to capacity, but there was enough music to spare. Share they did.
They shared things like “in the gathering dark,” by Kimberly Archer and “Halloween Waltz in 5,” by Robert E. Foster.
They even shared “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor” by Johann Sebastian Bach, “Funeral March of a Marionette” by Charles Gounod, the theme from “Jaws” by John Williams, “Addams Family Theme” by Vic Mizzy, “Night on a bald mountain” by Modeste Mussorgsky and “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, all in the same medley.
The full band has almost 60 students and the marching band has 44, including color guard. Over 50 percent of the band participates in the marching portion according to McKeithan Jensen.
“I think some people don’t come to concerts because they don’t think they are going to get what’s going on because not a lot of people go to classical concerts,” McKeithan Jensen said. “Just know the concerts we do at the high school and middle school is not going to be above your head.”
McKeithan Jensen explained the concert is a nice way during marching season to give everyone something extra because marching band is voluntary. McKeithan Jensen said during class we needed something to do, so we decided to add in a fall concert.
McKeithan Jensen’s goal is to ultimately educate, but she also said she wants folks to enjoy what you’re listening too.
Ultimately, it is about the students and their enrichment.
“Always, I am always pleased,” McKeithan Jensen said. “They came out there and they had fun. It was the first time the freshman were playing with our group and you could tell they were a little nervous, but they still went out there and gave it their all. I am always pleased with what they do.”
