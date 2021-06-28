Fishing and bird hunting prospects are already dismal compared to the worst previous drought years at the Fort Pierre National Grassland. Forage production is 50-60 percent of normal. Fishing dam water levels are four feet lower now than sometimes seen at the end of most summers. Chick counts for grouse and prairie chickens are way down. Prairie dog towns are expanding. Fire danger is high, even extreme. And it is not even July yet.
Ryan Cumbow is the acting zone fire management officer for the Fort Pierre grasslands as well as the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands. He said that in order to lower fire possibilities, his Fort Pierre crews industrially mow on and near the two-rut trails that visitors may use. That probably won’t happen this year.
“In 2012 it was really dry like it is now. We didn’t use our mowers because other equipment, such as haying machinery on tractors and catalytic converters on cars, were starting fires in the region,” Cumbow said. “We may be overly cautious — we don’t have to mow but it makes it more convenient for the people using the grasslands. When we do mow, a firetruck follows the mower.”
“It is ironic when you could increase the fire danger by using fire-prevention equipment,” District Ranger Dan Svingen said referring to the mowing.
Because of mutual aid agreements with other agencies — Game, Fish and Parks, Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Pierre VFD and others — each comes to the aid and backs up the other. This comes in handy, since the Fort Pierre National Grasslands covers 116,000 acres — 181 square miles. Cumbow said everyone will be on high alert over the Fourth of July, even though “it is not permitted to have any fireworks in your possession on the grasslands.”
“We like seeing the public use their public lands. That’s why we have two simple rules: No open flames, and stay on the roads that are open to everyone. In really bad years, we can shut down roads, for fire danger,” Svingen said.
The local grasslands have more than 40 dams open to fishing and the water levels are dropping.
“This is really unusual to be this low this early. Levels we are seeing out there are lower than you would see in September. Some dams are dry, and some are four feet lower than they would normally be this time of year,” Svingen said. “Unsurprisingly these draught years are tough on fish; our ponds are so shallow. Two weeks ago, in conjunction with Game, Fish and Parks’ Kyle Potter helped us move fish. This is the worst in the eight years I’ve been here.”
He said waterfowl are typically homegrown but few pairs remained to roost this year and provided few broods. And waterfowl aren’t the only birds affected.
“In a Spring 2020 Capital Journal article, we reported that we had found the highest ever count of prairie chickens and the second highest for prairie grouse,” Svingen said. “In that release, we cautioned that the season could be very tough on production on chicks, and we are seeing that play out. We are not seeing many grouse of prairie chicken broods. My guess is Spring of 2022 we will see far smaller populations because the teenagers were not recruited to add to the population.”
Grassland crews don’t monitor deer, but they do use another mammal to gauge drought. They monitor the 48 prairie dogs towns every other year by mapping the colonies, which increase during drought and leave less grass within the town’s borders.
“Some grass is dead, and some is just barely growing,” Cumbow said. “As dry as it is out there, don’t let any green in the grass fool you. I’ve seen fires rip through prairie dog towns like nothing.”
Though people can use many weather prediction sources such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, those sites use averages and large-area information. The National Weather Service’s closest offices are in Rapid City and Aberdeen. Cumbow uses the Great Plains Dispatch from Rapid City that includes information from a Remote Automated Weather Station located approximately in the center of the Fort Pierre grasslands. Information from this precise tool can tell Cumbow a wealth of vital factors, including if there is a fire, how fast it might travel, what direction, the flame’s height and more.
And don’t rely solely on the danger level shown by the large Smokey Bear and other signs that you come across. Cumbow and others like him can’t always get to the signs for updated conditions. He recalled being ribbed that the sign once stated a “very high” fire danger while there was snow on the ground.
