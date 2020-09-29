The contrast continues with a dry, droughty farming season in 2020 and the record wet conditions that hit South Dakota in 2018 and 2019.
It means farmers are getting corn and soybeans harvested earlier than normal but that soil moisture is on the depleted side: 83% of the state is short of water, according to a key measure.
According to federal drought monitors, 83% of the state is experiencing either abnormally dry conditions (55.3% at that level), moderate drought (21.1% at that level) or severe drought (only 6.51% at that level.
The severe drought is seen in a relatively small area in extreme southwest South Dakota and a smaller area in the southeast part of the state along the border with Iowa.
There is no part of the state in extreme or exceptional drought.
Yet.
Those figures are as of last Tuesday, Sept. 22. Not much rain-wise has happened since, so the drought levels are likely to be raised in the report due Thursday based on conditions as of Tuesday, Sept. 29, determined by the drought monitors.
On Monday, topsoil moisture supplies were rated very short on 16% of the state’s acres and short on 44%; adequate on 39% and surplus on only 1%, according to the NASS weekly crop progress report.
Subsoil moisture was rated very short on 14% of fields, short on 38%, adequate on 47% and surplus on 1%.
Precipitation across the state is several inches below normal this year and way lower than 2019.
In Pierre, only 12.62 inches of precipitation have fallen since Jan. 1, which is 4.3 inches below normal for the period and 14 inches less than last year by Sept. 28.
Sioux Falls’ airport has seen 13.64 inches of precipitation, 8.36 inches below normal and more than 20 inches less than last year by now when 34.25 inches had fallen.
Rapid City downtown has seen 14.78 inches so far in 2020, down 2.35 inches from normal and about half of what came last year by now, according to the National Weather Service.
Just as wild fires have hit grass areas across the state in recent weeks, South Dakota’s switch the past 15 years into low-till or no-till farming means there’s always a lot more potential fuel out in the field this time of year.
Gone are the days when farmers’ fields in South Dakota would be black dirt each fall, winter and spring due to plowing and cultivating once the crop was harvested.
Now the new crops are planted into the crop residue from last year, and the year before that. The system helps collect more precipitation and cut down on soil erosion. But it also leaves more possibilities for fires.
Ruth Beck, SDSU extension agronomy field specialist at the regional center in Pierre, posted an article Monday, Sep.t 28, in collaboration with state climatologist Laura Edwards and Darren Clabo, fire meteorologist at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
They advised farmers to watch out especially this year for fires caused by harvesting equipment. It not only can destroy an expensive combine and the current crop if it catches, too; it can hurt the land enough to hurt future crops. they say.
“Producers in the drier regions of South Dakota know that fires can not only result in losses of a combine or grain, but can also result in long-term production issues in fields. Fields where fires occurred are often left bare. This makes those areas susceptible to soil erosion from winter winds. Lost residue equates to lost nutrients and carbon that is held in the residue. Carbon is a substantial component of soil organic matter and can contribute to long term soil health. Winter snow catch is decreased and evaporation rate is increased in those areas where fires have destroyed crop residue. This directly correlates to yield loss in future years.”
On the positive side, farmers are racking up lots of overtime, at, what, time and a half?
According to the weekly crop progress report released Monday from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Sioux Falls: for the week ending September 27, 2020, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork according to a survey of crop and farmers watchers.
That, too, is a far cry from 2019, when South Dakota farmers lost an entire month of field work due to wet conditions. From May 1 to Sept. 29 last year, the state averaged only 3.6 days per week suitable for field work, according to figures from USDA. The season, in fact, had the lowest number of suitable farming days in quarter century.
The state's crops aren't as bad as one might think because they have been able to withdraw from the bank of soil moisture built up in 2018 and 2019, a period that included the wettest 12 months on record in the state, which ended in June 2019.
Corn condition as of Sunday was rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 22% fair, 63% good, and 9% looks excellent; 80% of the corn crop is mature, well ahead of 24% last year and 54% for the five-year average.
A tenth of the corn crop had been harvested by Sunday, twice the normal pace.
Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 24% fair, 60% good, and 7% excellent.
Soybeans dropping leaves was 90%, well ahead of 50% last year, and ahead of 80% average.
Harvested was 29%, well ahead of 1% last year, and ahead of 13% average.
Winter wheat planted was 53%, near 49% last year and 57% average. Emerged was 17%, ahead
of 12% last year, and near 15% average.
Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 4% poor, 33% fair, 57% good, and 6% excellent.
Sorghum mature was 77%, well ahead of 25% last year and 41% average. Harvested was 16%,
ahead of 3% last year and 6% average.
Sunflowers harvested was 2%, near 1% average.
Pasture and range conditions rated 9% very poor, 23% poor, 42% fair, 25% good, and 1% excellent.
