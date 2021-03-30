With two wildfires and several grass fires raging in the state, Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday declared a state of emergency through June 1, citing "severe drought and dangerous fire conditions."
The order gives the state leeway to assist local and volunteer firefighters.
The Schroeder Fire just west of Rapid City was at 1,900 acres and zero percent containment Tuesday. The fire was declared human-caused, and about 250 firefighters were on it as of Tuesday.
The Keystone Fire just south of Keystone was at 90 acres and 30 percent contained as of noon Tuesday.
Mount Rushmore National Memorial and roads leading into the memorial are closed until further notice. For further information on the Memorial, contact Maureen McGee-Ballinger at 605-858-9790.
Several grass fires also were burning in the state, including one closed 42 miles of Interstate 90 from Murdo to Kadoka. It is now reopened.
The smell of smoke was in the air Monday evening in Pierre, driven east by heavy wind.
