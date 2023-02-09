Oahe Dam Feb 2023
The receding shoreline of the Oahe Dam Reservoir and expected below average runoff for the rest of the year signify persistent drought conditions. 

 Shannon Marvel / Capital Journal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are expecting below average runoff for the Missouri River north of Sioux City, despite an above average runoff last month. January's above average runoff was due to above average temperatures.

The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks. 

