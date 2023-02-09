The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are expecting below average runoff for the Missouri River north of Sioux City, despite an above average runoff last month. January's above average runoff was due to above average temperatures.
The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.
Precipitation in January was below normal for most of the upper basin except for southern South Dakota, which saw above-normal precipitation, according to a release from the Northwestern Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
As of Tuesday, the yearly forecast for the Missouri River north of Sioux City is only 82 percent of the average.
“Despite January’s runoff being above average, we expect 2023 runoff to remain below average,” John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, stated in the release. “Drought conditions currently exist across most of the basin.”
Minimum releases from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton will continue throughout the winter and are currently at 12,000 cubic feet per second and is still serving the needs of the municipal, industrial and powerplant water intakes along the lower river.
“With weather conditions and river stages forecast to be more seasonal over the next few weeks, System releases are returning to the minimum winter rates,” Remus said.
Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin accumulation rates are slightly above average, measuring at 111 percent above average in the Fort Peck reach.
More than half the mountain snowfall typically occurs from Jan. 1 to mid-April, and normally peaks near April 17, the release stated.
The plains snowpack, which typically melts from mid-February into April, is currently above normal.
Over 2 inches of snow water equivalent covers much of the plains, with up to 6 inches in the central Dakotas and in the upper James River basin in North Dakota.
The six mainstem power plants in the Upper Missouri River Basin generated 556 million kilowatt-hours of electricity last month, which is below the average energy generation of 709 million kilowatt-hours for January. Typical energy generation for January is 709 million kilowatt-hours. The power plants are expected to generate 7.6 billion kilowatt-hours, a decrease from the long-term average of 9.4 billion kilowatt-hours.
The February 2023 monthly conference call will be held Thursday to inform basin stakeholders of current weather and runoff forecasts and the planned operation of the reservoir system in the coming months.
Presentation materials will be available via webinar. The call will be recorded in its entirety and made available to the public on our website at https://go.usa.gov/xARQv.
