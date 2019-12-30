Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, has announced its fall scholarship winners for the class of 2020.

DWU welcomed 30 high school students during DWU’s Fall Scholarship Day on Nov. 22. Students with outstanding academic status, leadership potential and commitment to serving others were invited to campus to meet with faculty, staff and students, all while exploring opportunities at DWU.

Elizabeth Duffy, Fort Pierre, Stanley County High School, was awarded a John Wesley Scholarship. She is the daughter of John and Patti Duffy.

To qualify for a John Wesley Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.7 grade point average and a 27/1210 ACT/SAT score. The award is for $13,000 to $14,750 and is renewable for up to 10 semesters if the student remains in good standing.

