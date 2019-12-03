Duhamel appointed as District 32 Senator

Helene Duhamel, Rapid City, has been appointed to represent District 32 in the South Dakota Senate. The appointment by Governor Kristi Noem is effective immediately.
The vacancy was created after the resignation of Senator Alan Solano. Duhamel will serve during the 2020 legislative session. Noem had requested public input on filling the District 32 vacancy.
“The responsibility to appoint a legislator when a vacancy arises is not something I take lightly,” said Noem. “Helene is a pillar of her community and a trusted voice for Rapid City. Helene’s experience as a journalist and more recently in the Pennington County Sheriff’s office will position her well to succeed in the State Legislature. I am confident she will serve as an effective Senator for her district.”
Duhamel’s family has lived in South Dakota for five generations. She worked as news director and anchor for several decades at KOTA-TV in Rapid City. Lately, Duhamel has worked as the public information officer for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. She is a volunteer for several non-profit organizations in Rapid City and the Black Hills.
District 32, a Rapid Valley district, is also represented by Republican Representative Scyller J. Borglum, who is an engineer when he is not doing legislative work. The other District 32 Representative is Republican Chris P. Johnson, who is president of Mountain Time, Inc.
Qualifications to be a South Dakota legislator include that the person must be at least 21 years old, must be a citizen and a voter of the United States and of the state (two years) and of the district, and have a clean criminal background.
