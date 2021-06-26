A collision on Friday at 10:40 p.m. at Sioux Avenue and Mac Lane sent two people to Avera St. Mary's Hospital for injuries and resulted in a DUI arrest.
The Pierre Police Department reported that preliminary investigations found a vehicle operated by a 24-year-old woman failed to yield after stopping at a sign and proceeding to turn west from Mac Lane and Sioux Avenue.
Rapid City resident Kenadi Rising, 18, reportedly struck the 24-year-old driver's vehicle while heading east on Sioux Avenue. The department's statement said witnesses reported the vehicle driven by Rising appeared to be speeding and operating without headlights.
The 24-year-old driver and a passenger in Rising's vehicle were transported to St. Mary's for injuries.
The department reported Rising was arrested for DUI, underage consumption of alcohol and open container in a motor vehicle. Officers also cited an 18-year-old passenger in Rising's vehicle for underage consumption of alcohol.
The Pierre PD is continuing to compile reports related to the collision.
