Dusty Johnson running for re-election to U.S. House

South Dakota’s U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson has officially announced that he is running for a second term. So far, he faces Liz Marty May, who announced her election campaign on Feb. 1.
“I said I had energy to burn, and South Dakota sent me to Washington to make good on that promise,” said Johnson.
Johnson, a 44-year-old Republican, is a 1995 graduate from T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre. In 1999, he graduated from the University of South Dakota with a B.A. in political science. In 2002, he received his M.P.A. from the University of Kansas. In 2003, he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. He then worked as a senior policy adviser for then-South Dakota Governor Mike Rounds.
Johnson has been the incumbent since 2019. Previously, he worked as a commissioner on the S.D. Public Utilities Commission from 2005 to 2011 and, at that time, was the youngest PUC commissioner in America. Johnson was appointed by Governor Dennis Daugaard as Daugaard’s chief of staff for the 2011-2014 term.
From 2014 to 2019, Johnson was the vice president of Vantage Point Solutions in Mitchell.
In his re-election announcement, Johnson promoted his first term in the U.S. House. He listed the following accomplishments:
Republican leader of the Agriculture subcommittee that oversees food stamps and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
He introduced the FEED Act to ensure USDA moved the prevent plant harvest date for producers.
He led efforts to get votes for President Trump’s USMCA trade deal, which was signed into law this year.
Supported a government shutdown to get funding for the border wall.
Opposed legislation that didn’t do enough to combat the nation’s $23 trillion debt.
Consistently voted against overreaching federal regulations.
Supported efforts to curb welfare abuses and promote work for able-bodied people receiving food stamps.
“But there’s so much more I want to get done,” stated Johnson. “Agriculture is my number one priority, and our farmers and ranchers need secure trade deals. We need to continue to prioritize border security, and I will be a solid partner in delivering the president’s goal of 400 new miles by the end of 2020. Rather than add to the problem, I want to deliver the solution to our national debt. I have big goals, but I have a lot more energy to burn for South Dakota.”
