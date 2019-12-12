An Eagle Butte man received an unusually short federal sentence this week in Pierre.
Paul Stands For, 24, could have gotten up to 5 years in prison for lying to a federal officer in April. But U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange sentenced Stands For to 12 days in federal prison,” according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons. Plus, he gets two years of supervised release, the federal term for probation.
The sentence stems from a stop on April 18, 2019, of Stands For and Shilo Hill.
Hill was a convicted felon and illegal drug user who was in possession of a stolen Colt .357 Magnum revolver, according to the original indictment brought by a grand jury in July against the two men.
Stands For, however, lied during the April stop and said the gun was his, the federal charges allege.
And Stands For later agreed that he had lied in April about the gun when, in August, he reached a plea agreement with the prosecutors. Stands For was represented by Robert Konrad of Pierre.
Stands For turned himself in on the arrest warrant issued for him Dec. 9 and he pleaded guilty to knowingly making a materially false statement to a federal officer.
Lange sentenced Stands For to be imprisoned “for a total term of: time served through 12/20/2019,” according to court documents.
Apparently that works out to 12 days, perhaps because of an earlier day served by Stands For in the beginning of the case last spring.
From court documents, it’s not clear what has happened with the July charge brought by indictment of Shilo Hill, who is about 25.
