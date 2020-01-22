The annual event Eagles & Bagels, sponsored by the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Bald Eagle presentation starts at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area’s Group Lodge. The presentation and hike will be followed up with bagels and beverages. The event is free, though a park license is required. This event is wheelchair accessible.

