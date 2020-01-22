The annual event Eagles & Bagels, sponsored by the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Bald Eagle presentation starts at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area’s Group Lodge. The presentation and hike will be followed up with bagels and beverages. The event is free, though a park license is required. This event is wheelchair accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.