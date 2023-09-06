When Lisa Park teaches children in the Head Start program of the Oahe Child Development Center, she often conducts activities involving shapes, colors and letters as she strives to prepare her 3- to 5-year-olds for lessons they will experience once they enter kindergarten.
But a key emphasis, she said, involves helping students to develop a comfort level with practical and social skills. They are the kinds of skills, teachers at the center explained, that can pave the way to better learning once the young children venture into kindergarten and beyond.
Park said working on those skills is especially important in the wake of the covid-19 emergency.
“You see some different behaviors in the kids,” she said. “Focusing is harder at times.”
Park, a teacher at the Oahe Child Development Center since 2011, said that covid-19 affected the socializing of even the very young children she works with.
“Kids stayed home a little bit more often,” she said, noting that social interaction is important for children even in their very earliest years.
“You learn a lot by the time you're 1, and under 3 you learn so much,” she said.
The main building for the Oahe Child Development Center, a nonprofit organization, is at 2307 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre.
The Oahe Child Development Center’s classes include children from 3 to 5 years old in the Head Start program, and it serves pregnant mothers and children up to age 3 through its Early Head Start program. In that program, home visitors go to the children and their guardians to help and provide resources.
The Head Start program, which offers half- and full-day classes, includes 136 participating children, said Sue Glodt, director of the Oahe Child Development Center. The Early Head Start program has 43 children. Glodt said children are eligible based on family income, and she said up to 10% of the families served by the center can exceed the income limit.
Glodt, who has served as the director since 2009, noted that families’ needs go beyond the federal poverty guidelines.
“Across the nation there’s a huge need for affordable preschool, but we don’t have a huge wait list due to the fact that the federal poverty guidelines are so low,” she said. Over the years, she said, those poverty guidelines “have not kept pace with the true level of inflation."
But Glodt said families can demonstrate their eligibility more easily than before. Starting in April 2022, families have been able to use documentation of their participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to illustrate their eligibility for Head Start.
Glodt has researched the benefits of early childhood education, and she pointed to research by James Heckman and others to illustrate the value of the investment. Information about the research of Heckman, a Nobel Memorial Prize winner in economics, can be found at https://heckmanequation.org/.
Glodt described the way teachers focus on sound patterns such as rhymes to help children as they interact more and more with language. But she said the classes move outside of academics, as well, into areas such as health and on the importance of physical movement.
“We’re a comprehensive program, so we’re not just about the education; we’re about the health areas as well,” she said, noting that teachers incorporate movement into the classes and the introduction of jicama and “fruits and vegetables that they might not normally see.”
Regarding Early Head Start, for children up to 3 years old, Glodt said home visitors can offer both information and assurance. She recalled her experiences as a new, first-time mother when she wondered when a child should be talking, or crawling, or doing other activities.
“We say, ‘Here where your child’s at, here’s the next step for your child, and here’s how to help your child get there,’” she said.
Glodt said the Oahe Child Development Center has 46 staff members, including eight teachers and 14 teaching aides. The main building on East Capitol Avenue harbors five classrooms, and a building at 2506 E. Irwin St. has two classrooms. Another classroom is in Jones County, in Murdo. Residents of Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Stanley and Sully counties are eligible for the services.
Glodt said the center coordinates family events several times a year, including events with Native themes. She said about half of the children in Head Start programs are Native children.
Hannah Carda, family services specialist at the center, helps parents and guardians set goals for their children — and for themselves.
“Every family has to have a goal for the year,” she said. “It might be that I want my child potty trained by the end of the year, or it might be that we want them to sleep through the night,” she said. Carda said a goal might also be related to the adults in the family — such as a desire to quit smoking.
“I connect them to resources that would help,” she said. “The idea is that the better the home life, the better (the child) will do in school.”
Steven McClelland, a parent volunteering in the Irwin Street location on a recent morning, noted some ways his 4-year-old son, Riggs, has already benefited from the Head Start program. This school year began Aug. 28.
“We actually had a good time doing some homework this weekend,” he said. “It was coloring in specific letters.”
McClelland said he and his son have worked on reciting letters of the alphabet, but this exercise took a different path with letters by asking children to color one letter a number of times. Before long, McClelland said, his son was able to recognize the letter.
“He was identifying that (letter) 100%,” he said.
McClelland noted the importance of practicing social skills as he explained the benefits of Head Start. Lauriann Fuhrman, a teacher at the Oahe Child Development Center, said teachers in Pierre School District and Stanley County Public Schools have also pointed to social skills as key areas of attention.
“They said if we can work on a lot of those social skills — the sitting, the waiting for transitions and things like that — then they can work on a lot of the other things,” Fuhrman said. She added that Head Start teachers help to prepare students in a variety of other ways, as well.
Fuhrman, a teacher in her 23rd year at the center, underscored the progress young children can make in a school year’s time.
“You’re seeing them, in the beginning stages, not having a lot of the (social) skills,” she said. “And by the end of the year, they have grown so much.”
Glodt said that enrollment was full at the beginning of the school year, but she added that openings can emerge during the year. People interested in learning more can visit https://www.oahechild.com/ or call 605-224-6603.
