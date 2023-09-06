When Lisa Park teaches children in the Head Start program of the Oahe Child Development Center, she often conducts activities involving shapes, colors and letters as she strives to prepare her 3- to 5-year-olds for lessons they will experience once they enter kindergarten.

But a key emphasis, she said, involves helping students to develop a comfort level with practical and social skills. They are the kinds of skills, teachers at the center explained, that can pave the way to better learning once the young children venture into kindergarten and beyond.

