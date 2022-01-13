The “Early Literacy for Providers and Families” training is on April 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capital Ave. in Pierre.
This class includes an online introduction to be completed prior to attending the in-person portion, online March 22 and March 29, 7-9 p.m. This class is provided through a partnership between The Right Turn and the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center.
The class teaches adults how to support young children’s language and literacy skills to increase their school readiness in both home and childcare environments. Participants learn to apply evidence-based strategies in personalized ways. The class is intended for anyone supporting children ages 5 or younger — unregistered providers, babysitters and grandparents are all welcome.
A $100 stipend is available for all providers and family members from South Dakota who complete the class. Providers who attend with a family member of a child in their care will receive an additional $25. Families and providers are encouraged to attend together, but it is open to individuals. Childcare providers and centers may request promotional materials for families by contacting SD SFEC Birth-to-Five Learning Specialist, Darbi Hunt, dhunt@bhssc.org.
