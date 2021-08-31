Motorists in south Pierre near Avera St. Mary’s Hospital have likely noticed a flurry of activity next to Griffin Park lately as earthwork has begun on the site of the future Pierre city pool, expected to open in 2023.
City of Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp told the Capital Journal that the ongoing earthwork is just the first phase of the larger project, estimated to cost $13 million.
“The safety fence is being installed now,” Bohnenkamp wrote in a Monday email. “Once that is complete, you’ll notice more activity at the project site. During this phase, the contractor will remove unsuitable soils from the site, place drain tile, and truck in suitable soils. The soils will be placed this year to allow for compaction.”
As noted on the city’s website for pool-related questions, fundraising is underway to compile $3 million to go alongside the city’s $10 million share of the project costs.
The earthwork involves excavation of about 15,000 yards of existing soil on the pool site, replacing it with “suitable fill material” and then placing an additional 20,000 yards of soil at the site.
“All that excavated material and fill material will need to get hauled to and from the site,” Pierre City Engineer John Childs said in an Aug. 6 press release. “At peak, the public can expect up to 100 loads daily.”
The city warned earlier this month that heavy truck traffic should be expected in the area of Griffin Park and designated a route for trucks to take to and from the site, entering from the south via Missouri Avenue.
“We plan to bid the next phase of the project this year,” Bohnenkamp wrote. “We expect construction will start in 2022, and the project will be completed by the 2023 swim season.”
A plan to replace the city pool was approved in March 2019, about a year after Mayor Steve Harding appointed a volunteer committee to develop a design for a replacement.
The city awarded the earthwork bid to Fort Pierre’s AGE Corporation in late July. Earthwork began this month and is expected to run through November, according to the city.
To begin construction work on the pool, the Griffin Park skate park that sat on the site of the future pool needed to be moved across Capitol Creek. As of Monday morning, a flat concrete slab where the new skate park will be located is awaiting the arrival and installation of ramps and other equipment. The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved a $79,349 contract on June 15 to R&W Construction for the 5,000-square-foot concrete pad.
