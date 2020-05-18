A $3.9 million project to get the taxiways at Pierre Regional Airport aligned according to new Federal Aviation Administration rules has dirt moving and will take much of the summer to complete.
The FAA now requires taxiways to enter runways at a 90-degree angle, or perfectly perpendicular, according to City Engineer John Childs.
“That’s requiring us to move a lot of dirt — about 27,000 cubic yards,” Childs said in a news release from Brooke Bohnenkamp, the city’s communications director.
The city was farsighted enough to have Taxiway A and Taxiway B, so the commercial passenger flights can continue during the construction. This is all part of a five-year plan of improvements to the airports tarmac area that is on schedule, Childs said on Monday.
The taxiway re-alignments “are projected to be done before pheasant season,” Childs said.
Which is when air traffic in and out of Pierre reaches its heights.
As with most such airport improvements, it is mostly covered by outside funding: 90% — about $3.51 million — paid by the federal government and 5%, or about $195,000, each paid by the state and the city.
KLJ, an engineering and contracting firm based in Bismarck, North Dakota, and formerly known as Kadrmas, Lee & Jackson, is the contractor with the bid and Morris Inc., of Pierre and Fort Pierre is doing the earth-moving, Bohnenkamp said. KLJ does buildings, roads and bridges construction, public and private, across the Upper Midwest — Kalispell to Denver to St. Paul, with South Dakota offices in Rapid City and Sioux Falls. It does lots of airport work, including in Bismarck and Warren, Minnesota currently.
“This is a large and long-term infrastructure investment for Pierre,” Mayor Steve Harding said in the news release. “The good news is, the traveling population should see little disruption, the taxiways shouldn’t require any major maintenance for years to come, and the federal government is picking up most of the cost.”
The census of Pierre’s traveling population using the airport is way down, as at most airports, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Childs said passenger numbers are down by half or more on each flight. And recently, United Express Operated by SkyWest cut the number of flights roughly in half; from 13 per week to one per day. Plus, the airline partnership added a stop to what had been a direct Pierre-Denver roundtrip: Scottsbluff, Nebraska. SkyWest began flying Denver-Scottsbluff in January 2018. Now it’s a Pierre-Scottsbluff-Denver combo flight.
It’s 385 miles by air from Pierre to Denver’s airport and Scottsbluff is pretty close to right on the line of the route.
Now, the flights from Pierre leave each day at 9:10 a.m., CDT and arrive in Denver at 10:45 a.m., MDT; meaning the flight takes about 2 hours and 35 minutes, per schedule.
The return to Pierre is slated to leave Denver at 6:15 p.m. MDT and arrive in Pierre at 9:52 CDT, about 2 hours, 37 minutes later, according to the SkyWest/United Express schedule.
The Scottsbluff stop adds about an hour, maybe a little more, to the direct flight from Pierre to Denver, depending on passenger loading times, Childs said.
