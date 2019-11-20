Hunters are reminded of the obvious; the wet conditions facing them across the state, particularly in much of eastern South Dakota.
"There are a lot of muddy roads, pastures and fields across the state, but especially in eastern South Dakota," said Kevin Robling, deputy secretary Game, Fish and Parks. "Producers have had a tough year because of the extreme wet conditions. We are reminding hunters to use good judgement when traveling on wet roads, trails, fields and pastures. Tearing up land to get to your hunting spot can lead to loss of access for you or other hunters in the future.”
Robling asks hunters “to tread lightly” on public lands, as well. "When muddy conditions exist, access roads and trails to our game production areas and other public lands get damaged easily. Please be mindful of other hunters to ensure these designated trails remain open for future use."
GF&P personnel offer other tips to lead toward a more enjoyable, and responsible, hunting season.
If you open a gate, close it gate behind you.
Never park on the top of a hill or in front of a closed gate. Harvest is still in progress, and producers are moving large equipment.
Pick up any trash you see, whether it is yours or not.
Never leave carcasses next to roads and parking areas.
When field dressing animals, remains piles should be disposed of away from highly visible areas.
For more information on any type of hunting in South Dakota, visit gfp.sd.gov.
