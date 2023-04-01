Despite there being adverse weather conditions the night prior, Easter at the Rawlins municipal library continued on as planned.

Abby Edwardson, the director of Rawlins library, said she was happy to continue the event despite the snow. “We had live rabbits scheduled, but they couldn’t come because of the weather,” Edwardson said.

Theodore Schwarz
Two year old Theodore Schwarz picks out an Easter basket to decorate at Rawlins library Saturday morning.
Pumpkin Pye
Pumpkin Pye volunteers with its owner, Elaine Pye, helping to relax children at Rawlins Easter programming Saturday.
Phoenix Estes
Twelve year old Phoenix Estes hard at work decorating her Easter basket. 

Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

