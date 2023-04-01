Despite there being adverse weather conditions the night prior, Easter at the Rawlins municipal library continued on as planned.
Abby Edwardson, the director of Rawlins library, said she was happy to continue the event despite the snow. “We had live rabbits scheduled, but they couldn’t come because of the weather,” Edwardson said.
Children still got to meet the Easter Bunny for family photos and make a bunny basket complete with jelly bean eggs. Edwardson said the event also offered participants to check out the library as well as encourage literacy among the little ones.
She admits the event would not have been able to take place without the assistance of some very helpful people. “Thank you to everyone that came out and a big thank you to the street department because they plowed our parking lot. Cause I was not sure we would be able to do it if they did not plow the parking lot. So they are the heroes of the day,” Edwardson said.
While there might not have been any live rabbits for the children to enjoy, Pumpkin Pye as well as her master Elaine Pye were still present. Pumpkin is certified to come to the library and the hospital, both to provide his calming services. That was no easy task for the duo on Saturday, considering the snowfall they had to endure. “We had to go knee deep snow because the bus couldn’t get into our driveway. But I was going to get here no matter what because this was the Easter program for the kids,” Elaine said.
She said they luckily had some assistance with the boxes of pillows she made to give away to the children. “This is an important program for the kids. And with Pumpkin here it helps because most of the kids know Pumpkin. And when it’s for the kids, I go out of my way to make sure we do this,” Elaine said.
Misty Bowman brought her twelve year old daughter Phoenix Estes to partake in the festivities. "I thought it would be great to have her socialize a bit and see the Easter bunny. She also comes to get on the laptops every Saturday. I didn't want to miss this event," Bowman said.
"The roads were terrible, they were awful. I just hope that she has a good Easter and that we can make it home to Eagle Butte," Bowman said.
