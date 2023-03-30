featured Easter egg hunt at Gov's Mansion kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday By Capital Journal Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The 69th-annual Easter Egg Hunt at the governor’s residence brought out hundreds of children on a gusty Sunday in Pierre. Reilly Kneedler/Capital Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 70th annual Easter egg hunt at the Governor's Mansion will kick off at 1 p.m. Easter Day.The Pierre Elks' Lodge #1953 will host the event, which takes place on the lawn in front of the governor's mansion, located at 119 N Washington Ave. in Pierre.“As always, we are hoping the Easter Bunny has enough pull with Mother Nature to get good weather for the event,” Heather Perry, the Lodge Exalted Ruler stated in a news release.“The event goes on no matter the weather, though. Luckily, the kids work fast, and the hunt is over within minutes.”There will be age-group specific areas for 0-2 year olds, 3-4 year olds, 5-6 year olds, 7-8 year olds, and those 9 years and older.The free event will also feature a free bicycle raffle prior to the hunt. Raffle tickets will be handed out to any child interested in winning one of the two bicycles. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Lottery Sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
