The 69th-annual Easter Egg Hunt at the governor’s residence brought out hundreds of children on a gusty Sunday in Pierre.

 Reilly Kneedler/Capital Journal

The 70th annual Easter egg hunt at the Governor's Mansion will kick off at 1 p.m. Easter Day.

The Pierre Elks' Lodge #1953 will host the event, which takes place on the lawn in front of the governor's mansion, located at 119 N Washington Ave. in Pierre.

