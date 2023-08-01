The fact that much of Pierre’s electricity comes from hydroelectric power may not surprise many residents, given the city’s proximity to the Missouri River. But Pierre Utilities Director Brad Palmer wants residents to know another detail about the electricity sources — 90 percent of the energy is carbon-free and 69 percent is renewable, according to records from Missouri River Energy Services.
Those figures are based on an average of 2019, 2020 and 2021 — a three-year average that also indicates that 66 percent of Pierre’s electricity comes from hydroelectric power.
Approximately 60 percent of Pierre’s energy comes from the Western Area Power Administration — energy powered by hydroelectric dams — and 40 percent comes from Missouri River Energy Services, according to the City of Pierre. The latter supply comes from a cluster of energy sources in the state.
Palmer mentioned that the 8.9-acre solar facility at the Pierre Regional Airport with a capacity to generate one megawatt of electricity falls under the auspices of Missouri River Energy Services. The City of Pierre as a whole, he said, requires 45 megawatts of electricity during peak demand times to run effectively.
Palmer stressed one factor that’s helped to make energy use in the area more efficient — a program launched in 2007 by Missouri River Energy Services called Bright Energy Solutions. The program offers, among other things, cash incentives to residents and businesses for adopting energy-efficient equipment and practices.
MRES, Palmer said, “is an organization that was formed decades ago to supply energy that couldn’t be supplied by WAPA.” MRES serves 61 communities in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.
“By using the Bright Energy Solutions program, our customers have shaved the amount of electricity that Pierre needs,” Palmer said. “And, number one, they use electricity, so their bills are lower, and, number two, they get an incentive to maybe put in a more efficient HVAC unit in their house, or maybe a heat pump.”
Palmer was discussing energy in an interview shortly after issuing a reminder to residents of the possibility of controlled outages if energy demand exceeds supply.
“If it gets to the point that generation is not meeting demand, the system becomes unstable,” he said. “You can start having circuits shut down and then you can have uncontrolled outages across vast regions. And then you have entire communities without power, or even entire sections of states without power.”
The Polar Vortex, Palmer said, sparked outages in various parts of the country in February 2021, though not in Pierre.
“Since then, WAPA has been very proactive,” he added, requiring communities to come up with a plan for controlled outages, which could last up to two hours, should they become necessary.
Pierre has not experienced any controlled outages.
Palmer, who’s been the Pierre utilities director since 2008, stressed the importance of conservation during times of heavy use, such as during a heat wave.
Amid these efforts to conserve, the state of South Dakota is also generating far more electricity — largely due to wind energy — than it did 15 years ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In the state at large, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, renewable resources “provided about 84% of South Dakota's total in-state electricity net generation” in 2022. Wind accounted for 55 percent of South Dakota’s total in-state net generation. That segment of wind energy constitutes “a larger share than in all other states except Iowa, according to EIA.
The EIA also notes that in 2022, “South Dakota’s electricity generation was three times greater than it was in 2007, primarily because of wind power.”
Utilities experts, including Palmer, say that improving storage constitutes a key next step in tapping that energy with greater consistency.
Programs to encourage efficient energy use, such as Bright Energy Solutions, are also vital, Palmer said.
“We always try to talk about that program,” he said, noting that the program, by sparking greater energy efficiency, can mean that fewer energy generators need to be built.
“It’s been a win for our city, a win for our customers, and a win for the Missouri River,” he said.
Tim Blodgett, vice president of member services and communications for Missouri River Energy Services, said the program has reduced 85 megawatts of peak demand for the communities in its four-state service area since 2008. That’s roughly twice of what Pierre requires during a peak-demand time, Blodgett explained.
Like Palmer, Blodgett pointed out that the savings enabled MRES to reduce the number of power generators that it needed to build.
“Members would have had to pay for that” additional construction, Blodgett said.
Blodgett said 90 percent of the savings flowed from commercial-industrial sites, with half of that portion emerging from lighting projects. He cited switches to LED lighting to save money.
On the residential side, Blodgett said, energy-efficient heating and cooling systems have provided the greatest savings.
Blodgett noted, too, that with so many lighting systems now converted to more efficient delivery methods, future savings may be generated in other ways.
“The low hanging fruit on the lighting side is gone,” he said, at least for the most part, now that so many conversions have already taken place.
More savings, he said, can be generated in other ways, such as electric vehicle chargers and more efficient heating and cooling systems.
Additional information about Bright Energy Solutions can be found at mrenergy.com/services/energy-efficiency.
