Brad Palmer
Pierre Utilities Director Brad Palmer stressed that 90 percent of the city's power supply is carbon-free, and 69 percent is renewable.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

The fact that much of Pierre’s electricity comes from hydroelectric power may not surprise many residents, given the city’s proximity to the Missouri River. But Pierre Utilities Director Brad Palmer wants residents to know another detail about the electricity sources — 90 percent of the energy is carbon-free and 69 percent is renewable, according to records from Missouri River Energy Services.

Those figures are based on an average of 2019, 2020 and 2021 — a three-year average that also indicates that 66 percent of Pierre’s electricity comes from hydroelectric power.

