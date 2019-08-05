Marshall, Minn. — Ashly Ehde of Harrisburg, SD received a Master of Science: Education degree from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minn. earlier this summer. According to the university, a total of 409 degrees were awarded to students following the spring session of courses. The students earned their degrees in both undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Southwest Minnesota State University is a liberal arts university of 3,500 students and is a member of the Minnesota State system.

