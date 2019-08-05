Marshall, Minn. — Ashly Ehde of Harrisburg, SD received a Master of Science: Education degree from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minn. earlier this summer. According to the university, a total of 409 degrees were awarded to students following the spring session of courses. The students earned their degrees in both undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Southwest Minnesota State University is a liberal arts university of 3,500 students and is a member of the Minnesota State system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.