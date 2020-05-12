In the effort to ensure testing, ventilators and hospital beds are available for COVID-19 patients, many health care providers stopped performing routine medical services, with some even postponing scheduled surgeries.
Now, officials at Avera Health and Sanford Health hope to slowly get back to normal.
“Plans to phase in services in our states and communities do not mark the end of the COVID pandemic. Until there is a vaccine, we will be continuing to care for COVID patients in some facilities,” said Dr. Kevin Post, chief medical officer for Avera. “At the same time, care is needed for everything from illnesses and injuries to cancer screenings and prevention. That is why we are putting a great deal of effort toward ensuring the safety of our facilities.”
Avera maintains regional centers in Pierre, Aberdeen, Mitchell, Sioux Falls and Yankton, South Dakota, as well as in Marshall, Minnesota, with about 19,000 employees. On April 17, company officials stated to the Capital Journal they would furlough some employees, with 1,500 seeing hours reduced due to the “unprecedented and serious financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Monday, Avera spokesman Jay Gravholt said the company will start bringing some of the furloughed workers back via a “phased approach.”
“As our services ramp back up, we’ll be able to bring people back from furlough and bring those who had reduced hours back to their original hours. There will be changes, but we are looking forward to bringing people back,” he said.
Some Avera services were put on hold for a few weeks to allow for surge planning and to preserve valuable personal protective equipment (PPE). Officials said because adequate PPE is in stock, they can begin phasing in a full range of services. Avera sports and fitness centers are also reopening.
Officials said they have developed criteria based on guidance from national best practices for resuming services such as planned surgeries.
“Extra cleaning measures are being taken, especially in the case of high-touch areas such as doorknobs, chair arms and switches,” Post said.
According to the firm, those visiting Avera facilities should expect to see:
- Spacing stickers on the floors at registration areas;
- Waiting room chairs distanced for safe space;
- Streamlined processes at registration to result in shorter visits to a facility; and
- Clinic staff wearing face masks and other protective equipment as needed.
All Avera patients should expect to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering a facility. This is likely to include a temperature check.
Visitor restrictions will remain in place for clinics, hospitals and long-term care centers, according to Avera officials.Patients are urged to wear a cloth face mask when arriving for appointments. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.
Meanwhile, officials at Sanford are also working to get things back to normal. They are specifically urging parents to continue with check-up visits and immunizations for children ages 2 or younger.
“I’ve heard some hesitancy from parents about bringing their children in to the doctor right now. It’s very important for young children to stick to planned well child visits and vaccination schedules,” said Dr. Noel Chicoine, a family medicine physician at Sanford Health Pierre. “These visits are critical for monitoring the growth and overall health of your child.”
Dr. Stephanie Hanson is the chief of service for Sanford Children’s in the Fargo, North Dakota, region as well as department chair for General Pediatrics and Pediatric Urgent Care. She said child vaccinations have dropped significantly between April 2019 and April 2020 because of the pandemic.
“Those vaccines are so important,” Hanson said. “The last thing we want right now is an outbreak of measles or whooping cough. It’s important to stick to immunizations on time.”
Hanson said this is largely due to families being afraid to visit the doctor, worried it is unsafe and that they are putting their child at risk by taking them into a clinic. Families also may believe the doctors’ offices are overwhelmed.
Hanson said this is generally not the case.
As for children contracting and/or transmitting the coronavirus, Hanson said they typically are not at higher risk than adults.
“We don’t think kids in general are at a higher risk for COVID-19,” Hanson said. “When they are infected, their symptoms are mild, and they resolve more quickly.”
