Gardening season isn’t far off now; perhaps you already have some things coming up in your gardening space. Or maybe you are still waiting for one more big snow to make its appearance to know that true spring is finally here in South Dakota. Either way, here are some simple gardening tips to help get you excited and inspired about this year’s gardening season in the meantime.
Paint Your Garden Tool Handles
When working in your garden, the most frustrating thing can be losing your shovel or trowel. All the handles of these tools are always green or black, making them difficult to find amongst the plants. Save yourself the look and find game by painting all the handles a bright or neon color, so you can easily find them in the plants.
Reuse Egg Shells
When you finish your eggshells, please don’t throw them away! Crush them up and sprinkle them on your garden! These are great for giving your plants a calcium infusion. Even if you don’t compost, this is an easy way to reuse food waste.
Keep Your Nails Clean
Every year during gardening season, I struggle to keep my nails clean, even when cut short. I found an easy trick some time back to keep them clean all season. Before I work in the dirt with my hands, I scrape my nails across a soap bar. The soap fills the empty space under your nails, so dirt can’t get it. Then when you come inside, wash your hands. The soap will disappear, and your nails will still be clean.
Pick Ripe Produce
Don’t let produce sit in your garden and become over-ripe. This will only encourage pests to come and feast on your produce. Pick your fruits and vegetables as soon as they’re ripe to keep this from being an issue.
Keep Bad Insects Away
Another good way to keep insects out of your garden without pesticides is to carefully plant certain plants around your garden. Insects don’t like certain types of plants and will avoid them. Plants like mums, chives, onions, and others will ward off some insects and keep your garden looking beautiful.
Reuse Milk Jugs
If it looks like it will frost after you’ve planted your plants, you can use milk jugs to protect them. Cut the top off a milk jug and use it to cover the plant. This will keep it warm, moist, and free from frost and act as a mini greenhouse until your plants are large enough to be on their own. Just be sure and remove the milk jug before the temperatures get too warm, or you will roast your plant.
Use Epsom Salt
Sprinkle Epsom salt around plants like tomatoes and peppers to boost their magnesium! They will flourish since these plants can quickly become deficient in magnesium, and it will also help prevent bottom rot on tomatoes and certain other plants.
Water in Low Light
During the summer, the water can evaporate from your garden almost as fast as you water it. Ensure your plants get the most out of the water you’re giving them by watering during low-light conditions. You can water in the very early morning, before the sun is all the way up, or at dusk, as the sun is going down. This will keep the water from evaporating so quickly and from “burning” your plants.
Hopefully, these helpful tips will give you ideas and inspiration to have a successful garden this year and how to make the most of your efforts. Enjoy the gardening season!
Merissa Alink believes in making the most with what you have and writes about frugal tips, from-scratch recipes, simple living, and much more at www.littlehouseliving.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.