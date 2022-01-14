Coronavirus is one of the foremost issues facing South Dakota’s reservations in 2022, state Rep. Tamara St. John, R-Dist. 1, said. St. John is an archivist for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate and resident of Sisseton, the largest city on the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation.
“I think COVID looks a little bit different on the reservation than it probably does in other parts of the world,” St. John said. “It seems to hit us more. And the tribes have a different perspective on how to protect themselves. They have their own different mandates and things like that. Wanting to be sure that we have the right resources to protect the communities, that’s always been like an overarching conversation, I think, within the tribes right now.”
Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Chairman Delbert Hopkins, Jr. opened his State of the Tribes address on Thursday with a moment of silence to honor and remember those who died from COVID-19, including elders in his tribe and others who died from the virus.
Hopkins also called on the South Dakota Legislature for their cooperation in preserving and furthering the culture of South Dakota’s Native American tribes during his address.
In it, Hopkins called on the Legislature to take action to support education — including Native American education in South Dakotan public schools — jobs, public safety and more to improve life on South Dakota’s nine reservations.
Among other policies, such as green energy, food sovereignty and support in the fight against drug trafficking on reservations, Hopkins called for support of the federal child tax credit.
“To give our children the best start in life, Native nations need best quality childcare so that parents can work and children can be nurtured,” Hopkins said.
Childcare and the quantity and quality of schools is vital to Hopkins’ reservation, where he said 400 children need a new school. He added that the tribe’s population has tripled to quadrupled in the past 50 years and will double again in the next two decades.
Hopkins also said plainly that South Dakota’s Native nations need jobs and noted that many of the poorest counties in the United States are within South Dakota reservation boundaries.
“So as you work with us to promote understanding for our Lakota language and culture, tourism will bring new jobs and also new opportunity for all of our people,” Hopkins said.
In his closing statement, Hopkins said the sovereign Native nations and the state “can accomplish great things by honoring our neighbors with mutual respect and understanding.”
State Rep. Peri Pourier, D-Dist. 27, and chair of the Oceti Sakowin Caucus, applauded Hopkins’ address in a Thursday press release.
“Maintaining good relations with the Tribal Nations within South Dakota requires hard work and presence,” Pourier said. “Showing up to South Dakota’s own State of the Tribe’s Address would have been an essential part of repairing tribal relations for Governor Noem. It was duly noted Noem and her staff members were not present at all. We hope the work of the legislature will be able to bridge the gap.”
State Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, D-Dist. 26A, said working with the state government is crucial to South Dakota’s tribes given the resources that have been made available to both the state and the tribes through Washington.
“We should have everybody doing their best to all come together for strategic planning for priorities’ sake, start laying down what it is that is best for all these nine reservations and these urban centers that also have Native American population in them,” Bordeaux said.
Bordeaux said he is looking to other states, including Minnesota, for ideas for bills to bring forward in the 2022 legislative session.
“For example, Minnesota last year had a law where they were recognizing treaty boundaries,” Bordeaux said. “So as you’re driving across South Dakota, it wouldn’t hurt to say ‘You are now entering 1868 treaty territory of the Lakota people.’ That’s an educational thing in and of itself.”
