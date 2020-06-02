With all 12 precincts reporting by about 10:30 p.m., Tuesday night, two in a field of five won handily as a handful of Republican men vied for two South Dakota House of Representatives seats in the primary election for District 24, which includes Hughes, Stanley, Hyde and Sully counties.
The results remain unofficial until county officials certify them later this week.
Fort Pierre attorney Will Mortenson led with 2,824 votes, 33% of the total of 8,680; while Fort Pierre City Council Member Mike Weisgram had 2,549, 29%.
Longtime state Sen. Jeff Monroe of Pierre had 1,516 votes, 17% of the total; Dr. Noel Chicoine of Pierre had 1,158, or 13%. Bob Lowery of Pierre had 633, 7%.
Mortenson and Weisgram will run in the November general election, on the ballot with the sole Democrat, Amanda Bachman.
Pierre chiropractor Monroe, term-limited in the senate after this year, took a run for a house seat.
Chicoine is a family medicine physician in Pierre.
Lowery is a longtime educator and administrator who lives in Pierre.
Mortenson is a Fort Pierre attorney who lives in Pierre and is part of a family ranch in Stanley County.
Weisgram is a member of the Fort Pierre City Council and a business owner.
The four counties have a population of about 23,300, with 74% of it in Hughes County. Split another way, 69% of the people live in Pierre and Fort Pierre, with Pierre having 60% of them.
The 15,475 registered voters in District 24 break out as 63% Republicans, 20.4% Democrats, 15.8% Independents; plus 47 Libertarians and 34 listed as Other.
HUGHES COUNTY COMMISSION RACE:
In the Hughes County Commission race for two seats, Tom Rounds had 44% of the votes with all four precincts reporting; Randy Brown had 29% and Troy Bowers had 27%.
Rounds and Brown take the seats, as far as the unofficial results go. All three men are business owners.
Longtime commissioners Norm Weaver and Roger Inman are not running for re-election and their terms on the five-member commission are up Dec. 31.
PANDEMIC EFFECT: BIG ABSENTEE BALLOT COUNT
It was a new thing in Hughes County, and similar across the state, voting-wise: of the total votes cast in Hughes County for the primary election Tuesday, June 2, most of them were absentee ballots. County Auditor Jane Naylor told the Capital Journal this Tuesday evening, about 90 minutes after the polls had closed. That hasn't happened before, she said.
Naylor, as county finance officer, is auditor and treasurer.
Her office sent out about 2,800 absentee ballots to voters who applied for them, but only about 89% were completed and returned to Naylor's office by 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, either by mail, in person or in the drop-off box outside the courthouse.
“Some people received absentee ballots, but went to the voter centers to vote,” Naylor said, in explaining why all the absentee ballots sent out weren't used by voters.
That's OK, as long as they vote once.
As soon as election workers signed in the voters at voting centers, they notified Naylor’s office in the court house so there was no doubling up of anyone voting both absentee and in person, she said.
“I think some people misunderstood the letter from the (state) secretary of state and thought (absentee ballot) was the only way they would be able to vote,” Naylor said.
State officials had encouraged people to vote by absentee ballot because of the concern to avoid crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hughes County had three voting centers: Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church and New Life Assembly of God Church in Pierre, and city hall in Blunt, 21 miles northeast of Pierre.
Naylor said a total of 1,907 people voted at the three voting centers.
Never has it happened that absentee votes totaled more than those from the polling sites, she said.
Naylor prepared for the expected big interest in absentee ballots by having three teams of three workers who processed the absentee ballots.
On Tuesday afternoon in the Hughes County Commission meeting room, Maxine Tessier, Sue Bourk and Karen Wattier were one of three teams working to process the record number of absentee ballots in Hughes County. They were doing no counting of votes, as they were simply checking off names to see which of the 2,800 or so ballots sent out by request of voters had been turned in filled in.
Absentee ballots had to be in by 7 p.m., Tuesday, to the county auditor’s office, the same minute the polls closed at the three voting sites in the county.
Every hour or so, an employee from the auditor’s office would leave the courthouse to check the black steel drop box and collect any absentee ballots dropped off there.
By about 4:30 p.m., about 2,466 absentee ballots had been returned, Auditor Jane Naylor said; about three times the numbers seen at previous elections in the county, because of the push to use absentee ballots during this COVID-19 pandemic. By around the same time, only 1,484 people had voted at the three voting centers.
“It’s quiet that way all over the state,” Naylor said, having consulted with other county auditors. “Everyone’s using absentee ballots.”
