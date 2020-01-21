Leading members of South Dakota’s electric cooperatives met in Pierre, Jan. 16-17, for the South Dakota Rural Electric Association’s 78th annual meeting.
More than 260 cooperative leaders, representing each of the state’s 31 electric cooperatives, heard presentations on a variety of electric topics, including grassroots advocacy and safety initiatives.
Guest speakers included Sen. Mike Rounds, Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson. The keynote speaker, Montana logger Bruce Vincent, covered conservation and environmental stewardship.
The Director Gold Program recognizes directors who have earned their Credentialed Cooperative Director training and Board Leadership Course credentials and continue their education throughout their service. One of the directors recognized was Kenneth L. Gillaspie, Pierre, representing Oahe Electric Cooperative, Inc., Blunt.
Eight cooperatives and SDREA were recognized for their 2019 safety accomplishments. South Dakota Rural Electric Association, Pierre, completed its three-year enhanced assessment process in 2019 as part of the Rural Electric Safety Achievement Program.
“Our Cooperative Day at the Capitol on Feb. 18 will provide an additional occasion for co-op members, directors and employees to get to know our lawmakers and become more familiar with the legislative process,” said SDREA general manager Ed Anderson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.