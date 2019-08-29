The study committee for Electric Services in an Annexed Area held its second meeting August 28 at the Capitol in Pierre. Representatives of the electric cooperatives and investor-owned utilities responded to a series of research questions from the interim committee. There was also public testimony. The meeting ended with a discussion of possible solutions to territorial takings by municipal utilities.
“We believe that, when given a chance, summer studies can be an effective means of addressing complex subjects and produce workable solutions,” said Ed Anderson, general manager South Dakota Rural Electric Association. “We also believe the important work of the committee and the integrity of the process is best served when participants on all sides of an issue are committed to working together to find solutions. We are committed to working with the committee to find a sustainable solution to a real problem.”
Current law allows municipal governments to expand their electric service boundaries and take territory from incumbent electric providers. Electric co-ops and investor-owned utilities, on the other hand, must collaborate and agree upon changes in service territory between the two. These differences in state law favor government taking of private enterprise.
“This issue is not about annexation. As we said in the first hearing, we support annexation,” said Anderson. “Annexation and the taking of service territory of an incumbent utility are not tied together. There are too many examples of successful growth without a municipal electric system to think otherwise. The continued vitality of cities large and small all across South Dakota is important to electric cooperatives.”
The committee seeks to bring all parties together, and find workable solutions to the inequities that exist in current state law.
“All parties are in agreement that we have very good high-quality electric service,” said committee chair Senator Alan Solano (R-Rapid City). “Good people in South Dakota can sit down and work through a lot of things.”
In addition to Solano, the committee members are Representatives: vice-chair Representative Thomas Brunner (R-Nisland), Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission)m Kirk Chaffee (R-Whitewood), Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham), Tim Reed (R-Brookings, and Senators: Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown); Sen. Susan Wismer (D-Britton); and Sen. Jordan Youngberg (R-Chester).
The next hearing of the interim committee is in October or November. To learn more about the Electric Services in an Annexed Area Study Committee, visit https://sdlegislature.gov/Interim/Documents.aspx?Committee=216&Session=2019&tab=Detail.
