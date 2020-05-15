Eli Houdyshell in T.F. Riggs Band senior spotlight

Eli Houdyshell started as an alto saxophone in the Riggs Band and Emerald Regiment marching band, then decided to learn oboe. Eli has been a four-year member of the jazz program, and has played soprano sax, alto sax, and baritone sax.
His family includes father, Michael; mother, Hannah; brother, Owen; and sister, Maren.
“I will be attending Northern State University to study music, specifically vocal performance. I will continue band and jazz band throughout college,” Houdyshell said.
“My favorite band memory: I have told this story to the saxophone section so many times, it’s become an inside joke. My freshman year, I was the only alto sax that came to pep band, which is crazy because I’m typically the only sax that doesn’t show up. We played ‘Irresistible’ which has a short saxophone section solo. Since I was the only sax there, it was like my own solo. Playing that gave me more confidence to play out in the future.”
The underclassmen offered these words about Eli: talented, kind, musical, lively, smart, leader, hilarious, accomplished, jazzy, cool, vibrant, energetic, funny, animal, crossing, tank, amazing, outgoing, fun, bold, gifted.
