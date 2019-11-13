Elizabeth Street, at the southbound Euclid Avenue intersection, will close on Thursday, Nov. 14, for street repair. Weather permitting, this 50-foot section of street will be reopened by Wednesday, Nov. 20.
According to Brad Palmer, utilities director, there will be no access on or off of Euclid Avenue at the intersection until construction is complete. Through traffic should utilize alternate routes. Local access will be maintained throughout the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.