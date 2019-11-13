Elizabeth Street, at the southbound Euclid Avenue intersection, will close on Thursday, Nov. 14, for street repair. Weather permitting, this 50-foot section of street will be reopened by Wednesday, Nov. 20.

According to Brad Palmer, utilities director, there will be no access on or off of Euclid Avenue at the intersection until construction is complete. Through traffic should utilize alternate routes. Local access will be maintained throughout the project.

