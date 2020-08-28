Elk bugling programs offered at Wind Cave National Park I

Rangers at Wind Cave National Park are offering programs Tuesday nights from September 8 to October 13 to listen for elk bugling.

Rangers at Wind Cave National Park will be leading programs this fall to listen for the bugle of the Rocky Mountain elk. The elk high-pitched whistle heralds the arrival of fall and the elk mating season.

This weekly program is Tuesday evenings September 8 through October 13, starting in front of the visitor center at 7 p.m. Rangers will give a brief introductory program about elk, before leading a caravan to a nearby pullout to listen for elk and sounds of the night. Participants should bring a flashlight, a camp chair or blanket to sit on, and to dress warmly.

“These programs are a great way to enjoy an outdoor experience in a national park while maintaining social distancing,” said Michelle Wheatley, acting park superintendent. “Listening to an elk bugling is one of the sounds of the season and a real touch of the wildness of the Black Hills.”

In case of inclement weather, the program might be canceled. For more information, call the park at 605-745-4600.

