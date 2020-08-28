Rangers at Wind Cave National Park will be leading programs this fall to listen for the bugle of the Rocky Mountain elk. The elk high-pitched whistle heralds the arrival of fall and the elk mating season.
This weekly program is Tuesday evenings September 8 through October 13, starting in front of the visitor center at 7 p.m. Rangers will give a brief introductory program about elk, before leading a caravan to a nearby pullout to listen for elk and sounds of the night. Participants should bring a flashlight, a camp chair or blanket to sit on, and to dress warmly.
“These programs are a great way to enjoy an outdoor experience in a national park while maintaining social distancing,” said Michelle Wheatley, acting park superintendent. “Listening to an elk bugling is one of the sounds of the season and a real touch of the wildness of the Black Hills.”
In case of inclement weather, the program might be canceled. For more information, call the park at 605-745-4600.
