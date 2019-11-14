The Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) has received and approved the Certified Site Application submitted by the Elk Point Economic Development Corporation for the Elk Point Economic Development Park.
The site has been certified as a Light Industrial park and encompasses 27.54 acres. There are 3.24 acres currently occupied and there are approximately 24.30 acres available for development. The industrial park is located on the west side of town and is positioned less than one mile from I29.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment for the Elk Point Economic Development Corporation.” said GOED Commissioner Steve Westra. “When a business makes the decision to build or expand, there are many factors that come into play. The program we have in place is a rigorous process aimed at elevating South Dakota’s sites to the level of preparedness necessary for corporate investment.”
The GOED provided $200,000 in Local Infrastructure Improvement grant dollars to assist with a road and infrastructure needs within the industrial park. Also, the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) provided $470,959 in Public Works funds to the city of Elk Point to fund the construction of new infrastructure that includes street, drainage, water, and sewer installation to allow for the expansion of business in the park.
For more information on the South Dakota Certified Ready Sites program, visit sdreadytopartner.com.
