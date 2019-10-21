Ellen LeClare LeBeau, 66
On October 18th, 2019 ,Ellen LeClare LeBeau of Pierre, SD, went to be with the Lord at the age of 66.
She was born to Ralph and Alice (Manwarren) Pridemore on October 22, 1952, in Moline, Illinois. She graduated from Timber Lake High School in 1970. She married Stewart LeBeau with whom she raised 3 daughters. She enjoyed playing the piano, playing cards, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband Stewart LeBeau of Pierre; daughter’s Rachel (Curt) Pfeifle of Pierre; Jenny Tarr of Sioux Falls; Amanda LeBeau of Pierre; granddaughter Jourdan; grandson Vincent; great grandson Maddox; 3 sisters and 1 brother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 1pm at Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Pierre, SD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.