Ellsworth Air Force Base, near Rapid City, declared a “public health emergency,” Wednesday, that “allows the installation commander additional authority to enforce social distancing,” according to a news release from the base, which is home to about two dozen B-1B bombers.
The declaration will further restrict access to the base, expand leave policy for civilians who work on the base and result in “additional telework opportunities.”
There have been no cases of COVID-19 found on the base, according to the news release.
“Ellsworth members and families should follow Center for Disease Control guidelines, avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, and practice social distancing and good personal hygiene. Base leadership is continually monitoring the situation and will provide airmen and families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to the mission,” according to the base's news release.
Air Force officials “will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC for this outbreak and will continually assess the need for these access restrictions and adjust accordingly as the situation evolves.”
For the latest base-specific information on COVID-19, visit the Ellsworth AFB website at https://www.Ellsworth.af.mil/COVID-19/
