An airman from Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City was killed this week in the crash of a military communications jet in Taliban-controlled area of east Afghanistan.
He was one of two Air Force airmen announced as killed in the crash while serving in Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Ellsworth officials said on Wednesday.
Their names were not yet released, which usually takes some time for families to be notified.
Master Sgt. Kenya Shiloh, superintendent of public affairs for the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth, told the Capital Journal more information about the airman, including a photo, was being sought.
The airman was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth, which flies B-1 bombers, Shiloh said.
He died Monday, Jan. 27, in the crash of a Bombardier E-11A jet in Ghazni Province, Shiloh said in a news release on Wednesday.
“This is a tragic loss to the Air Force and our Ellsworth family,” said Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander, in the news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the member’s family, friends and co-workers as we all come to terms with this tragedy.”
“Every uniformed and civilian airman assigned to Ellsworth is a valuable member of our team and this airman will be greatly missed by all,” Doss said. “Please respect the family’s privacy as we concentrate on caring for them and our team during this difficult time.”
Later Wednesday night, the Boston Globe reported the other airman who died in the crash was a native of New Hampshire.
The E-11A jet is not stationed at Ellsworth, Shiloh said.
An Air Force spokesman in Afghanistan told the Military Times that while the cause of the crash is not known, there were no indications it was caused by enemy fire.
The Canadian-made E-11A jet is roughly the same size as the Bombardier 50-passenger CJ-200’s flown in and out of Pierre by SkyWest Airlines in partnership with United Airlines.
The military E-11A is “like Wi-Fi in the sky,” an Air Force officer said in describing the way the aircraft is set up to facilitate communications between various aircraft and ground forces in the Afghanistan theater, according to the Military Times.
Photos and video of the crash site were published in news sites online.
NBC news and the Associated Press reported that only those two airmen were on board the plane and that their remains were recovered “with dignity and respect by the local Afghan community,” according to Air Force officials.
According to news reports, the weather was bad enough to slow efforts by U.S. officials to get to the scene.
