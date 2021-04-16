Northern State University Phi Beta Lambda students performed well in the recent virtual State Leadership Conference competition.

According to NSU editor Elissa Dickey, each of the nine NSU PBL members placed in at least one competitive event. As a team, NSU PBL came away with 10 first-place awards, seven second-place awards and one third-place award.

Earning a second place was William Ellwanger, Pierre, who is studying sports management and marketing. Ellwanger and the rest of the students now qualify to compete at the upcoming virtual National Leadership Conference.

“Competing at this conference complements their academic experience, and gives them an edge as rising leaders and professionals,” said Phi Beta Lambda advisor is Dr. Amber Henderson.

