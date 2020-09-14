The South Dakota Department of Agriculture reminds the public about the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) quarantine. The quarantine, which restricts the movement of firewood and other regulated materials, applies year round.
The quarantine restricts the movement of firewood and ash materials from Lincoln, Turner, and Minnehaha counties. Live EAB can still be present as larvae or pupae and they may continue to live within the tree, resulting in a new infestation. The regulated ash materials include: ash nursery stock; ash logs, lumber, wood chips or mulch, including trimmed ash tree branches; and pallets made of ash.
Movement of firewood from any hardwood species, whether intended for commercial or private use, is also restricted by the quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.