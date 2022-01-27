The walls around Saint Joseph School and its convent went up in 1958, but after the Order of St. Benedict’s last sister returned to Watertown in 2017, the convent remained empty.
That changed in late October when the school completed its $1.3 million project converting the empty two-story building with a basement on its southeast wing into more school space.
“A year ago, this was a completely gutted building — a very cold, very dark, empty building,” Principal Darlene Braun said.
She said some of the renovated areas found use since the school year began, with construction going on around the students. The school recently completed the computer lab and conference room but is still furnishing some of the rooms before students move into them.
“The total project cost was about $1.3 million because there were updates added to the rest of the school building, along with improvements to the Family Center,” Father Joseph Holzhauser said.
The project was a bit different for Andy Zarecky, project coordinator with Pierre’s Midwest Construction and Development, the primary contractor company.
“The biggest thing, I guess, for me is I actually went to school here,” he said. “It was pretty nostalgic to see how things have changed. And working in the gym — now they have a new state-of-the-art gym.”
He added that, when he was going to the school, the gym was down in the basement, a maybe 24-by-40-foot room with concrete walls and floor.
“We would play shuffleboard,” Zarecky said. “The paintings we did on the walls were still there. It was really neat being a part of this project just because of my history with the school.”
The school spent years using the old gym under the convent wing, sometimes referred to as the dungeon, for storage, Braun said.
Holzhauser said that the project had many inventory issues, labor challenges and other unforeseen delays. Now they are only waiting to check some small items.
“The project took a little longer than planned but went very smoothly throughout the last 12 months,” he said.
Zarecky said the delays were mainly related to the coronavirus pandemic, which the project landed in the middle of and led to some material delays.
“Like Father noted, it went really smoothly, and that’s not always the case when you do a renovation to a building of this age,” he said. “Very few hiccups. It was neat to see the construction and how they used to do things back in the day, and see how much has changed in the school since I have been there.”
Zarecky said that work began a year ago and was initially around the million-dollar range before the plan added two alternates for the original school part of the complex.
With the school constructing a new computer lab, they converted the old lab and two offices into more office space. The school also converted a couple of downstairs offices into restrooms.
Zarecky said the convent’s two main floors were roughly 6,500 square feet, and the crews found old Catholic church brochures and small pocket-sized crosses in the area. But, the main “finds” came from the building’s original construction.
“We were finding when they did things back then they did things right,” he said. “It was a very solid-built construction. We didn’t run into anything that required major repairs. Everything seemed to be holding up really well, compared to its age. When we started, Father had actually done a lot of the demo of interior walls and ceilings before we even stepped foot in there. He was great to work with — he’s a hard worker. He definitely put a lot of work in before we got there.”
Zarecky also noted the hard work subcontractors contributed to the project, which he called “very subcontractor-heavy.”
“When you are retrofitting, especially in a building of this age, there was a lot of running into electrical and mechanical equipment,” Zarecky said.
Zarecky said when Midwest Construction began wrapping up, the rooms were fairly empty, and that is when the school started coming in with computers to make the spaces into actual classrooms.
A long history
Holzhauser said there was 10 Order of St. Benedict sisters from the Mother of God Monastery in Watertown initially — one sister for each of the eight grades, one sister as principal of the school and one sister to be the cook and do all the domestic tasks of the convent.
Eventually, the number of sisters in the religious order dwindled. During the years, the order converted the chapel and some bedrooms into a classroom and the school added preschool and kindergarten but dropped sixth through eighth grades.
In 2008, the school built the Family Center — a big addition that included a gymnasium, locker rooms, a youth center and storage.
In 2017, the order’s sisters returned to Watertown. The school decided to demolish the walls and partitions in the remaining convent rooms in 2020, with Midwest Construction receiving the renovation’s contract in January 2021.
Braun said the school had 272 students when it opened in 1958.
Though student numbers diminished throughout the years since then, Braun said numbers at the school are again rising. For the 2021-2022 school year, the school has 187 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, with about 25 percent non-Catholic.
And the extra space the renovation provided isn’t lost on the staff and students.
Fifth-grade instructor Gay Pickner and her class used to be in the old part of the school, now offices. The new classroom area has its own storage room and plenty of cupboards.
Pickner said she used to say, “the smallest room for the biggest kids,” but now says, “We love all the windows and how spacious it is — very roomy.”
