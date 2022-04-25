AMR awarded five graduates certificates on Friday night after they completed an arduous six-month EMT course, but for many of them, the experience left them wanting to further their medical knowledge.
AMR critical care paramedic Joe Meligan said people might not realize how much goes into getting EMTs trained, qualified and ready to hit the streets on real-life calls where people need medical assistance.
Meligan led the six-month course that included two days per week from 6:30-11 p.m. for classwork, about four 10-hour pieces of training on Saturdays and plenty of reading and homework in between it all. He added that the course demands were in addition to the students’ regular day jobs and family lives.
“It’s very challenging for them to get through it,” Meligan said. “So, it’s a really big deal what they’ve accomplished to get this far.”
Meligan found that finding new EMTs has grown more challenging in recent years due to the coronavirus pandemic and increased educational demands.
“It’s just difficult to get people into it,” he said. “We put out a course about once every two years because it is pretty difficult to put out a full course. This year we’ve got five students in it, and all five that started have completed it.”
Meligan said the national registry EMT course AMR wrapped up on Friday night provides the students with the education and training requirements needed to take the final national tests to work as an EMT. And he added that they go above the required standards during their course.
“Particularly in this area because these EMTs will be taking care of, you know, our family, our loved ones, our community,” Meligan said. “So, we like to set the standards even higher than the national minimums. I’m from this area. All my friends and family are from this area, so I like to teach it at just a higher level and expect a higher level from the students.”
On Friday, the students gathered with their families, instructors and EMS personnel at the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department station on Deadwood Street and received their graduation certificates.
Onida resident and volunteer firefighter Michael-John Olivier had his EMT certification before, but he didn’t renew it, leaving him to retake the course.
“I thought, ‘Well, I don’t need to be an EMT anymore. I’m just not going to do it,’” Olivier said. “Well then, about a year later, I realized there isn’t enough EMTs — a lot of people retired in our department. So, I decided I needed to retake it.”
But he said this course turned out more challenging than his previous course for his initial certification.
“This was a very tough class,” Olivier said. “It was more in-depth.”
He added that the class explained the material better than other courses, which he found easier to absorb than relying on memorization.
Although renewing his certification was the initial reason Olivier took the course, he said he hasn’t ruled out taking the advanced EMT course in the future.
Meligan explained there are four levels for EMS personnel — EMT, advanced EMT, paramedic and critical care paramedic.
Onida volunteer firefighter and fire chief Caleb Shepherd said he started the course without prior medical training and found it tough. But after completing it, Shepherd said he would like to take the advanced class.
Shepherd took the course to help build up the number of EMTs in Onida’s department.
“We got 30 members in our department, and we’re down to like 14 EMTs for the ambulance service,” he said.
Onida resident Valerie Jorgenson drove back and forth from Onida after work at the CHS grain elevator to take the course and plans to join the fire department’s volunteer ranks.
“I’ve always wanted to be in the medical field, and this was a way for me to do it and to help Onida and the community,” she said.
As a former certified nursing assistant in a nursing home and hospital, Jorgenson found EMT work was different due to the emergency nature of their calls.
“At the nursing home and hospital, there’s routine, and when we get to them, all the emergency stuff is taken care of, all the trauma part is done and we just provide support,” she said. “So, this is different that way.”
For now, Jorgenson said she plans to balance EMT work while staying at CHS, but she is already looking toward the next step.
“After working with these guys and having these guys be our instructors — they’re really awesome — I decided I wanted to go further with it and be a paramedic,” she said.
Deputy Marshal John McWilliams found the class was more involved than he expected.
“I’ve seen people take EMT classes before in the past, and they just kind of go off for a few weeks and sit in the back,” he said. “But the way these guys are running the class, you’re learning what you need to pass the tests, and then you’re learning how to be a good provider for the patients you’re going to encounter. I think that’s one of the important aspects of this. Yes, they’re preparing me to pass the test, but they’re mostly focused on preparing me to help a human being in trouble.”
As part of the U.S. Marshals Service, McWilliams said the course was necessary given the rural parts of the state their job often takes them.
“We need to have somebody who has that skill set while we’re out there,” he said.
With the students’ families gathered around, Meligan joked that the regular classes ended at 9 p.m. and about two months ago before thanking them for their support as they made their way to the course’s finish line.
“I know you guys got put on the back burner, I know that, and I’m sorry,” he said. “But this goes to a good cause.”
Jorgenson said there were a lot of nights where classes went until around midnight. She said it was just a matter of pushing through to balance work, travel and class.
“You just do it,” Jorgenson said. “Something that you really want to do — I think you find a way to make it work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.