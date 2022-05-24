The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) is predicting the Midwest and western U.S. are at risk of energy shortfalls this summer.
NERC, a non-profit corporation based in Atlanta, Georgia, released its annual summer reliability assessment. The assessment found the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which includes the majority of South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and others, is at an elevated risk of energy shortfalls this summer.
Shortfalls are likely to occur during above-normal peak energy usage. The ongoing drought, which has persisted since June 2020, is a large contributor to the elevated risk level. Drought conditions require greater energy consumption.
“As drought conditions continue over the Missouri River Basin, output from thermal generators that use the Missouri River for cooling in the SPP may be affected in the summer months,” the report stated.
Low water levels caused by drought could also affect energy supply.
“Outages and reduced output from thermal and hydro generation could lead to energy shortfalls at peak demand. Periods of above normal wind generation may give some relief, however, this energy is not assured,” the report continued.
It is important to note, however, these are only predictions by NERC using data that is currently available.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted a 40-50 percent chance that temperatures will be higher than usual this summer in western South Dakota. That number drops to 33-40 percent in the northeast portion of the state.
“Really we do see the whole state with higher chances of warmer than average temperatures,” SDSU Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards said.
Edwards said drought conditions are likely to persist throughout most of the state despite colder temperatures in the coming weeks.
“We have two different stories going on in South Dakota right now. That is the northeastern part of the state being exceptionally wet and then the southeast and west central part of the state being really dry,” Edwards said.
The central part of the state has missed out on critical rainfall during the peak wet season in May. Peak wet season typical lasts May through June and possibly the first week of July.
In most places peak electricity demand is directly influenced by temperature.
“Above average seasonal temperatures can contribute to high peak demand as well as increase in forced outages for generation and some bulk power system (BPS) equipment. Effective preseason maintenance and preparations are particularly important to BPS reliability in severe or prolonged periods of above-normal temperatures,” the NERC report stated.
South Dakota Rural Electric Association (SDREA) Director of Communications Billy Gibson said the cooperative is concerned about the drought and its potential impacts, but that there are mechanisms in place to prevent shortfalls.
“One of the ways we address that is there has to be equilibrium between supply and demand because it’s the real time flow of ions. To match supply and demand most of our cooperatives across the state have load control programs … they can control supply,” Gibson said.
SDREA can also track peak-usage times and notify customers when supply is strained to encourage less usage. They also give lower rates to farmers who allow SDREA to have control over irrigation systems.
“We work together to make sure it doesn’t cause problems with their operations,” Gibson said.
Gibson said that past summers haven’t posed many problems, despite the ongoing drought. Winter still remains the most challenging period of the year.
Missouri River Energy Service, which supplies Pierre with roughly 40 percent of its energy, said in a press release that it’s looking for solutions to energy shortfalls.
One of the proposed solutions is large-scale battery storage. Another possible solution is a pumped storage hydroelectric project which “would act like a battery that stores intermittent renewable energy until it is needed when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.”
Still, it will be awhile before solutions are implemented.
“These solutions take time, and the pace may not be fast enough to meet the short-term needs the U.S. is facing today,” the press release stated.
