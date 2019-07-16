At the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area north of Fort Pierre, visitors will be able to enjoy the 5th Annual “Little Wings on the Prairie” Butterfly Festival on Saturday July 20.
At this annual event, participants have an opportunity to view, learn, and ask questions about pollinators and enjoy family-friendly activities.
The program will begin at 9 a.m. (CST) at the Oahe Downstream Prairie Butterfly Garden entrance, near the Welcome Center.
Information will be presented by U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, U.S. Forest Service/Fort Pierre National Grassland, SDSU Extension, Discovery Center of Pierre, Prairie Potters Master Gardeners, Pheasants Forever organization and Sam Missal, a local beekeeper.
The festival will include a number of activities and teaching stations where children and their parents can learn more about our wonderful South Dakota pollinators, including:
The 5th annual Pollinator’s Parade at 10:30 a.m., where kids can bring and wear costumes (bees, butterflies, insects, birds) and join in the parade with other children. Parents, be sure to bring your cameras.
Adults are also welcome to join in the parade with the kids.
A limited number of paper wings will be available for decorating and wearing in the parade, so come early for this activity.
Beesley the Honey Bee will once again be making an appearance to entertain the younger participants.
Garden Tours Information Tent – staff will be inside the garden to help identifying the native plants in the garden and the importance of the pollinators that call the garden their home.
“How to” demonstrations – Do it yourself instructions on how to create your own butterfly garden, pollinator ball or native bee house.
Honey Tasting – sample the sweet results of the bees’ hard work.
Kid’s Activities – make your own antennae & butterfly feeder, run the migration maze, discover the different flower parts, make a pollinator sweet treat, face painting, insect identification, and color your own pollinator flying disc.
Participants are encouraged to bring comfortable clothing and shoes, insect repellant, sun screen, binoculars, costumes, and something to drink.
There is no charge for the event, but a park entrance license is required of all motor vehicles. For more information, call 605.223.7722.
The Oahe Downstream Recreation Area is located five miles north of Fort Pierre off SD highway 1806.
For more information on state park programs, visit gfp.sd.gov or call 605.773.3391.
