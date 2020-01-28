Agricultural producers are encouraged to enroll now in the Agriculture Risk Loss (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs. March 15 is the enrollment deadline for the 2019 crop year.
Although more than 7,000 farms have enrolled to date, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency anticipates 53,000 farms will enroll for ARC and PLC in South Dakota.
FSA offices have many programs competing for the time and attention of their staff. Do not wait to start the enrollment process. Call your FSA county office to make an appointment.
ARC and PLC provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues, and are economic safety nets for most farms.
The programs cover corn, wheat, sunflower seed, soybeans, and many other crops.
Until March 15, producers can enroll for both ARC and PLC for both 2019 and 2020 during the same visit to an FSA county office. Until then, producers who have completed the ARC and PLC enrollment process can still make changes. If the owner accompanies the producer to the office, the yield update and enrollments may be completed during the same office visit.
For more information on ARC and PLC, download the fact sheet or the 2014-2018 farm bills comparison fact sheet. Online ARC and PLC election decision tools are available at www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc. To enroll, contact your FSA county office for an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.