The 137th annual Convention of the Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota was so well-attended in September that the hosting church, Trinity Episcopal Church in Pierre, needed a larger meeting site.
The in-person Episcopal gathering on Sept. 23-25 moved to the First United Methodist Church to accommodate the turnout.
“It felt as though all those who had attended had been ‘in the tomb,’ feeling isolated from one another due to the pandemic,” Trinity Episcopal pastor Rev. Mercy Hobbs said. “It was a homecoming of sorts because we had not met in person since 2019. During the pandemic, we have had to think outside the box in order to reach members of our congregations.”
The 2021 theme was Coming Out of the Tomb — Risking Something Big for Something Good.
The meeting began with a Requiem Eucharist in remembrance of those who died from the coronavirus. It also remembered all those deaths impacted by COVID-19 restrictions put in place to protect the community.
“The gathering traditionally begins with the clergy conference,” Hobbs said. “This year’s theme was The Five Powers of Leadership, facilitated by Malcom Chapman, who is on the Rapid City Human Relations Commission. As leaders in the church, we are hungry for exciting and meaningful work which inspires not just us but those we serve. Teamwork and imagination is the rule, not the exception.”
The annual convention also included church business. The attendees discussed and voted on the 2022 budget, elections and resolutions.
The church held plenary sessions where everyone attended rather than meeting in smaller groups. Following these, the church included two workshops focusing on the movement for truth in exploring Indigenous Boarding Schools in South Dakota.
“The majority of our denomination members are Native Americans who have been directly or indirectly affected by these schools,” Hobbs said.
She said the first workshop presented information on the Rapid City Indian School operating from 1898 to 1933. Amy Sazue, director of Educational Equity for the NDN Collective of Rapid City, presented the school’s historical timeline.
The second workshop, Sharing Our Own Stories, was led by Revs. Richard Zephier and Pat White Horse-Carda. Hobbs said that sharing their own stories of attending boarding schools was an integral part of a healing process.
Diocesan Bishop Rt. Rev. Jonathan Folts, ordained in November 2019 at T.F. Riggs High School, was the convention’s guest speaker.
His address was the convention theme. It challenges everyone to be in Wolakota — Lakota for being in the right relationships with all of God’s creation. Folts asked what risks attendees were willing to take in Jesus’ name to bring the members of your congregation and others into a deeper right relationship with God.
“If your congregation affirms that they want to get busy living, what risks are you willing to take in Jesus’ name that will bring the members of your congregation and others into a deeper right relationship with God? If your congregation affirms that they want to get busy living, what risks are you willing to take in Jesus’ name that will bring your congregation into a deeper right relationship with each other? And, finally, if your congregation affirms that they want to get busy living, what risks are you willing to take in Jesus’ name to make a transformative difference in your community, our state, our nation and God’s world,” Folts asked.
Folts gave the attendees a goal to work toward before the next convention.
“At next year’s Diocesan Convention, each congregation in our Diocese will be given the opportunity to bring their stories of the risks that they are taking in 2022 and the results that are being experienced,” he said. “This will be our shared Wolakota Project. This will be an opportunity for us on both a Diocesan and on a congregational level to offer a new kind of witness — a witness of our willingness to follow Jesus, the risk-taker. A witness of our willingness to risk something big for something good. And a witness of our willingness to take risks... for something much greater than ourselves.”
