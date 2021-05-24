The state of South Dakota and the federal government will soon pick up the tab for repairing one of Pierre’s busiest stretches – Euclid Avenue from Sioux Avenue to north of Fourth Street.
The state’s redo of Euclid will be prefaced by the reconstruction of parallel Highland Avenue, which will likely take on extra traffic during the Euclid reconstruction. On May 11, the Pierre City Commission awarded a $1.4 million contract to Morris, Inc., to reconstruct Highland between Wynoka Avenue and Second Street, as well as the single block of Second that connects Euclid and Highland.
Euclid Avenue was identified as a “future need” for construction around 2010, according to SDDOT program manager for road design Scott Rabern. The anticipated cost of reconstruction is $12.3 million – $8.5 million of it federal and the remaining $3.8 million funded by the state.
Construction is expected to take about two years, Rabern said, likely in 2023 and 2024.
“We’ve been made aware of a utility issue that we’re looking into,” Rabern said. “We’re still reviewing that to see if it would have any possible impact on schedule.” Rabern declined to add further detail on the utility issue SDDOT is looking into.
Rabern said he anticipates traffic signals being placed at the intersections of Elizabeth Street and Euclid and Fourth Street and Euclid as the project progresses. A prior version of plans for the project included roundabouts at those intersections instead of signals.
