Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, motorists should expect traffic restrictions near the N. Euclid Avenue and E. Wynoka Street intersection. That intersection is adjacent to the northern parking lot of the Catholic church.
Euclid Avenue traffic will remain passable. However, the outside north and southbound lanes near the intersections will be temporarily closed.
The lanes will be closed to allow the Pierre Parks Department to remove three large trees that are suffering from Dutch elm disease.
Motorists are reminded to slow down in the work zone and be cognizant of crews who are working in the closed lanes.
