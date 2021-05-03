The Sully Buttes Chargers track and field team sent several athletes to the Eureka Legion Meet at the Eureka Track Complex on Saturday. A total of six teams competed in the track meet.
On the girls side, the Chargers placed fourth as a team with 76 team points. Potter County won the Eureka Legion Meet with 205 team points, while Ipswich came in second with 180 team points. For the boys, Potter County came in first with 122 team points. The Chargers came in second with 118 team points, while North Central came in third with 112 team points.
The Chargers girls had three athletes place first in events. Sophomore Courtnie Weinheimer placed first in the 100 meter dash, while Lydia Hill placed first in the girls shot put. Allyson Wittler rounded out the Chargers girls by placing first in the discus throw.
Sophomore Landon Hepker led the Chargers boys by placing first in the 800 meter run and triple jump. Senior Garrett Petersen placed first in the 100 meter dash. Junior Jesse Schall placed first in shot put, while fellow junior Jordan Schall placed first in the discus throw. The Chargers also won the boys 4x100 meter relay, 4x200 meter relay and sprint medley relay.
The Chargers are next scheduled to compete in the Miller Invitational at Bob Schroeder Field in Miller on Tuesday. Action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.