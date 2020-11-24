Marcin Garbacz, a former priest in the Catholic Diocese of Rapid City, was sentenced Monday in federal court to seven years and nine months in prison for robbing parishes of $258,696.19 from 2012 to 2018.
On Tuesday morning, Garbacz made his first appearance on federal charges he traveled overseas in the summer of 2011 to have illegal sexual conduct with a boy under the age of 18 and possessed child pornography from 2011 to 2019. Garbacz pleaded not guilty to the sex charges in the case which had been sealed since Feb. 19, 2020 until it was unsealed last week.
For a decade, he’s been a priest in the diocese that covers West River, South Dakota, including Fort Pierre. The Rapid City diocese is one of the smallest in the nation, population-wise, with about 31,000 members in 88 parishes and about three dozen active priests..
Garbacz has been detained in the Pennington County Jail in Rapid City awaiting disposition of both federal cases and he was ordered on Tuesday to be kept there for now.
His attorney, John Murphy, did not oppose his detention, according to court documents.
Meanwhile, he was ordered on Monday by U.S. District Judge Jeffery Viken to pay restitution of $258,696.19 divided among three parishes where he had served and to serve three years of supervised probation after his prison term. He could be out in about six years in prison based on federal “good time,” of 54 days a year and the time he’s already served in the jail in Rapid City.
A jury convicted him of the thefts last spring after a week-long trial.
The then-priest used the stolen offerings to buy a dozen gold-plated chalices, many bronze statues, a $10,000 diamond ring and a grand piano, among other things. He was caught by federal agents at the Seattle-Tacoma airport in May 2019 just as he was ready to board a flight with his one-way ticket to his homeland of Poland. He had drained his bank accounts of $50,500 and took a powder.
“Parishioners put their faith and trust in this man and in return, he put their money in his pocket, all in the name of selfishness and greed,” U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons said in a news release this week. “Marcin Garbacz not only betrayed the parishioners, he betrayed his fellow priests, so he could carry out his vendetta against the Catholic church.”
Garbacz failed to pay income taxes for five years and must pay them as part of his sentence.
Garbacz was recruited as a priest from Poland, a sign of the shortage of U.S. priests. He became a U.S. citizen several years ago in a group ceremony at Mount Rushmore.
The priest who supervised him in the diocese, the Vicar Michel Mulloy, resigned Aug. 7, 2020, from his papal appointment to be the next bishop in the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, after an allegation surfaced that he had sexually abused a boy in the 1980s. Mulloy is no longer a priest in the Rapid City diocese.
Bishop Peter Muhich, a longtime priest in Duluth, was ordained in August as the new bishop in the Rapid City diocese, succeeding Bishop Robert Gruss who a year ago moved to the Saginaw, Michigan, diocese.
