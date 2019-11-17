Kenneth Jones, a former mail man in Orient, South Dakota, pleaded not guilty this past week in federal court in Pierre to charges of embezzling, destroying and obstructing mail while he was on the job about a year ago.
Orient is 44 miles northeast of Highmore.
On Sept. 19, a federal grand jury in Pierre indicted Jones, who is 60, charging him with two counts, U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced Friday in a news release.
Jones was arrested in October in Kansas City, Missouri, on a warrant from federal court in Pierre, according to court documents.
He appeared in federal court in Kansas City on Oct. 31, agreeing to return to Pierre to face the charges here, waiving his rights to some procedural matters that could have delayed his return.
Jones appeared on Thursday, Nov. 14, in federal court in Pierre and pleaded not guilty to the charges and asked for a jury trial.
U.S. District Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno in Pierre determined Jones qualifies for a federal public defender, appointing Edward Albright to defend him.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Miller appeared as prosecutor in place of Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Morley who is the prosecutor in the case, according to court documents.
During a short detention hearing, Albright agreed and Miller did not object, to Jones being released on the bond and conditions set by the federal judge in Kansas City.
According to court documents, Jones’ address is Faulkton, South Dakota, which is about 100 miles northeast of Pierre.
In September, the grand jury charged, in Count 1, that between Aug. 1, 2018, and Sept. 26, 2018, Jones “took letters, postal cards and packages which had been in a post office and in authorized depositories for mail matter, before such letters, postal cards, and packages had been delivered to the person to whom they were directed, and did open, secrete, embezzle and destroy the same. . . “
The grand jury said in Count 2 that during the same two months Jones, “being an officer and employee of the United States Postal Service, did unlawfully secrete, destroy, detain, delay, and open any letter, postal card, and mail entrusted to him, which was intended to be conveyed by mail and carried and delivered by any carrier and other employee of the Postal Service, and forwarded through and delivered from any post office and station thereof established by authority of the Postmaster General and the Postal Service. . ."
If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison on each count and a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised probation.
Jones told Moreno he had attended two years of college. According to his social media page, Jones lives in Faulkton but grew up in the Kansas City area, where he attended high school in Overland Park, part of the Kansas City metro area; and attended Kansas State University.
On his social media page, Jones listed a bar in Orient, South Dakota, as his work place. Orient is about 12 miles south of Faulkton.
The bar owner told the Capital Journal that Jones had worked for him while he was living in Orient and working for the Post Office there.
“But he moved to Kansas City about a year and a half ago,” the owner said.
