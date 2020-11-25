Roland Hawk Sr., former treasurer for the Crow Creek Sioux tribe at Fort Thompson, South Dakota, was sentenced this week in Pierre to 18.5 years in federal prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a woman.
U.S. Judge Roberto Lange on Monday, Nov. 23, ordered Hawk to begin serving the 222 months after he completes the 42-month sentence Lange imposed in May for Hawk’s embezzlement of up to $500,000 from the tribe.
Hawk, 52, has been in custody in the Hughes County Jail in Pierre and in other regional jails most of the time since he was charged in April 2019 with sex crimes against a girl under 16 and a woman of at least 18.
He faced life in prison on the sex crime charges.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Miller had charged Hawk, through grand jury indictment, with four counts of sexual assault against two females.
Three counts allege he sexually assaulted a woman who was at least 18 in late 2018 in and near Fort Thompson, which is the headquarters of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe and is about 60 miles southeast of Pierre along the east side of the Missouri River.
The fourth count charged Hawk with sexually assaulting a girl who was younger than 16 but at least 12, in and near Fort Thompson in summer 2019.
In May 2020, Hawk pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault of the the 18-year old woman and the prosecutor dropped the other three counts.
The count of aggravated sexual assault carried a maximum penalty of life in prison but the plea deal had the prosecutors agree to not oppose a more lenient sentence. But the plea deal also makes clear Judge Lange was not bound by all the terms of the deal when he sentenced Hawk on Monday.
In early 2019, it came to light that Hawk also had been charged in Nevada with sexually assaulting a girl younger than 16 in Las Vegas.
As part of the deal he reached in federal court in Pierre, the state of Nevada agreed to dismiss its charge against Hawk, which carried a maximum sentence of life in prison. The Nevada charges alleged Hawk brought the girl to Las Vegas from South Dakota. The Nevada charge did not include extradition, so unless Hawk returned to Las Vegas, Nevada authorities could not easily get him into court.
It’s not clear from the court documents if the Nevada charges involved one of his victims in the federal charges in Pierre or a third victim.
In pleading guilty, Hawk admitted he has “at least 16 children with at least four different women,” according to his factual basis statement in court.
Tribal members said Hawk used money he stole from the tribe to spend on women. According to court records, after assaulting his victims, he tried to buy favor with his young victims by buying them things.
The two cases against Hawk - the sex crimes and the embezzlement charges -- conflicted at times and led Hawk, through his attorneys, to ask for several continuances, or postponements, in the case involving sex crime charges.
In July 2019, his Sioux Falls attorney, Clint Sargent, asked to be dropped from the case because the new embezzlement charges had led to Hawk losing his job, so he no longer could pay for an attorney. Judge Lange appointed Jeromy Pankratz of Pierre to defend Hawk.
In late 2019, prosecutors obtained a new, superseding indictment that included a mandatory minimum of 35 years on one of the sexual assault counts. That led Pankratz to ask for more time to build a defense for the new charges.
Hawk was the ringleader of a group of six Crow Creek tribal leaders — including two chairs of the tribe — sentenced this year for embezzling about $1 million from the tribe. The scheme sprang from the access provided by Hawk, as elected treasurer of the tribe, and others who worked under him in the tribal finance office.
Lange, calling their thefts “despicable,” sentenced the six earlier this year for the embezzlements.
Hawk admitted stealing from $250,000 to $500,000 himself. In May 2020, Lange ordered him to pay $325,762.50 in restitution as well as serve the 42 months for the embezzlement, the longest of any of the six sentences he handed down in the embezzlement cases.
With credit for the time he served in local jails awaiting disposition of his sex crimes and embezzlement cases, as well as the 54 days of “good time” per year available in federal prison, Hawk could complete his embezzlement sentence by about summer of 2022.
He then would begin his 222-month sentence for the sexual assault. Figuring the yearly "good time" of 54 days, he could be out of prison by about the fall of 2038, when he would be 70; assuming he lives that long. He then would be on supervised probation for five years.
Hawk's health was an issue this year in postponing the disposition of the sex assault case against him.
In August 2020, Hawk asked for another postponement of his sentencing hearing, saying he needed to go to Sioux Falls for medical surgery. Lange granted that continuance, too, as well as the furlough for Hawk to get the medical care.
At Hawk's sentencing on Monday, Nov. 23, in Pierre, Lange said that, in light of Hawk's financial situation which includes the big restitution bill he owes the tribe in the embezzlement case, he would waive the standard $5,000 special assessment against Hawk that would go toward young victims of sexual assault.
