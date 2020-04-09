Governor Kristi Noem has signed an extension of her previous executive orders to continue South Dakota’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The new order (EO 2020-15) extends Noem’s initial State of Emergency declaration from March 13. A State of Emergency declaration allows the governor to activate certain emergency powers so that the governor and state agencies can respond to the fullest extent necessary and use all resources available to fight the virus’ spread.

It also clarifies that other previous executive orders are extended through the duration of this emergency. The State of Emergency in SD is now extended until May 31.

